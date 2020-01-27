Spike Lee Posts Poem By Lemon Andersen In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

The world is mourning basketball icon Kobe Bryant , 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, after they died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning. Oscar winner Spike Lee posted about a Bryant with a powerful poem by spoken word artist Lemon Andersen. See below:

Kobe and Gigi were on their way to the Mamba Academy, which is in nearby Thousand Oaks, for a basketball practice when the crash happened. According to CNN, the other reported victims are Orange Coast College (OCC) baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa. In addition, Christina Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach, and Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton.

The crash is now under investigation.