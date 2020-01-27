Spike Lee Posts Poem By Lemon Andersen In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
The world is mourning basketball icon Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, after they died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning. Oscar winner Spike Lee posted about a Bryant with a powerful poem by spoken word artist Lemon Andersen. See below:
View this post on Instagram
A POEM FOR KOBE BY LEMON ANDERSEN Let us all gather around And bid our farewells to the Beautiful game of the Black Mamba... For these are the last days Of a legendary fade away, As he Fades away back to Blackness, Let us scatter Purple and Gold roses Along the seas, across the Atlas As our hero takes on his final journey and Fades away back to Blackness... Back To the Lower Merion number dripping from his shoulders Glory hanging from the rim rumors spreading of a child’s love for winning While he remained shooting for perfection inside the hollows of an empty gym. Oh, how the critics spread word To and fro of His growing game how his glowing handles will only go so far Yet, all that mattered was his chase for the undying zone Not the stones they threw nor the stats they claimed Not even a nationwide repertoire... Just the chase, The impossible, A relentless will To Fight or Fly to fight through injuries, For the Black mamba believed pain is for the weak, And fear is a Lie, Believed to live in your legend You must be greater than the greatest of all nations To be written in history was not enough Like having his game written as the brightest star amongst the basketball constellations And so he faded Back to mastery remained Focused Always striking with a Venomous sting No matter how loud the rival crowds would yell you can hear the rattle of our Black Mamba from all of his championship rings, All the records shattered and he still picks up the glass All the years have gone And he still remained patiently waiting by the wooden war painted basketball court with his Fangs in the grass Waiting to fade back again one last time Waiting for one last season to strike one last liquid clutch from the silence of the three point line, One last season to leave the heroes journey in a beautiful Bliss as all must eventually go home and fade away back to Blackness.
RELATED: Breaking [Report]: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash
Kobe and Gigi were on their way to the Mamba Academy, which is in nearby Thousand Oaks, for a basketball practice when the crash happened. According to CNN, the other reported victims are Orange Coast College (OCC) baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa. In addition, Christina Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach, and Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton.
The crash is now under investigation.
(Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS