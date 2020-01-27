Thomas Markle Reveals Photos Of A 16-Year-Old Meghan Markle Performing In A Leotard

Thomas Markle is unearthing photos of his daughter Meghan when she was a 16-year-old and on stage in high school.

The images, shared via The Sun, were taken from a home video and show the future Duchess of Sussex performing at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles in a white leotard.

The video tape they were on is titled “feisty Meg” and also shows her wearing a Black dress and pearls with fur draped over her arm as she comically argues with her co-stars.

“It’s three girls acting out being in a dressing room. Meghan would always play something glamorous,” Markle said of the video. “I would film pretty much every performance Meghan was in.”

Thomas also spoke to The Sun about the possibility of him reuniting with his daughter in court. He says he will give evidence against Meghan if she goes through with her plans to sue a UK newspaper over images they published of her.

“I wish it hadn’t come to this, but I’ll testify,” he said. “When me and Meghan end up in a courtroom together, it will be quite stunning for everybody. It will be emotional – I don’t know how we will both accept it. It would be the worst place to have to meet Meghan and Harry - but it might come down to that because I will testify."

He also noted that “everything will come out” if they come face to face.

More recently, Meghan Markle threatened to sue British press in Canada over photos they took and published of her on a walk with her infant son Archie. The case, if it goes to trial, could set a precedent in Canada over photographing celebrities.