Jennifer Lopez Sends Words Of Support To Vanessa Bryant In Emotional Post

The world is still in shock after the loss of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna due to a helicopter crash. Support is pouring in for Vanessa Bryant, 37, who would have celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary with Kobe Bryant this April. Jennifer Lopez has now offered words of support.



Lopez wrote on her Instagram, “As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him ... this is the truth that rings out the loudest ... family is what matters most.”



She also offered words to Vanessa, “We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak.”



