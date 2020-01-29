Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Opens Up About The Fallen NFL Star’s Sexuality After Netflix Documentary Airs

Written by Paul Meara

On Wednesday (January 29), Shayanna “Shay” Jenkins-Hernandez, the former fiancée of Aaron Hernandez, appeared on Good Morning America to break her silence about the newly-released documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, which follows the life, football career and crimes he commited before dying from suicide. The couple were together for several years and share a daughter, Avielle. In 2013, the former New England Patriots tight end was convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd, who was dating Shay’s sister.

The documentary also depicted Jenkins-Hernandez’s commitment to Aaron up until his death. During her GMA interview she was asked about Hernandez’s sexuality, a topic not largely relayed in the documentary. “You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being here,” she said. “Although I have had a child with Aaron, I still can’t tell you what he was feeling inside, no one can.”

Jenkins-Hernandez also said that if Aaron was gay or bisexual, she would’ve stood by him. “If he did feel that way, or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told,” she said. “I wish that he would have told me because I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It’s not shameful, and I don’t think anyone should feel shameful on who they are inside regardless of who they love. I think it’s a beautiful thing. I just wish I was able to tell him that.” Watch the full interview segment below.