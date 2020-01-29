Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Opens Up About The Fallen NFL Star’s Sexuality After Netflix Documentary Airs

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
On Wednesday (January 29), Shayanna “Shay” Jenkins-Hernandez, the former fiancée of Aaron Hernandez, appeared on Good Morning America to break her silence about the newly-released documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, which follows the life, football career and crimes he commited before dying from suicide.
The couple were together for several years and share a daughter, Avielle. In 2013, the former New England Patriots tight end was convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd, who was dating Shay’s sister.
The documentary also depicted Jenkins-Hernandez’s commitment to Aaron up until his death. During her GMA interview she was asked about Hernandez’s sexuality, a topic not largely relayed in the documentary.
“You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being here,” she said. “Although I have had a child with Aaron, I still can’t tell you what he was feeling inside, no one can.”
Jenkins-Hernandez also said that if Aaron was gay or bisexual, she would’ve stood by him.
“If he did feel that way, or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told,” she said. “I wish that he would have told me because I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It’s not shameful, and I don’t think anyone should feel shameful on who they are inside regardless of who they love. I think it’s a beautiful thing. I just wish I was able to tell him that.”
Watch the full interview segment below.
(Photo: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS