12/10/12: Foxborough, MA: FOURTH QUARTER.......New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is pictured on the sidelines as the clock winds down in his team's 42-14 victory over the Houston Texans. The New England Patriots hosted the Houston Texans in an NFL Monday Night Football game at Gillette Stadium. section: sports topic: Texans-Patriots (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Opens Up About The Fallen NFL Star’s Sexuality After Netflix Documentary Airs

"I would not have loved him any differently.”

Published 10 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

On Wednesday (January 29), Shayanna “Shay” Jenkins-Hernandez, the former fiancée of Aaron Hernandez, appeared on Good Morning America to break her silence about the newly-released documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, which follows the life, football career and crimes he commited before dying from suicide.

The couple were together for several years and share a daughter, Avielle. In 2013, the former New England Patriots tight end was convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd, who was dating Shay’s sister.

The documentary also depicted Jenkins-Hernandez’s commitment to Aaron up until his death. During her GMA interview she was asked about Hernandez’s sexuality, a topic not largely relayed in the documentary.

“You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being here,” she said. “Although I have had a child with Aaron, I still can’t tell you what he was feeling inside, no one can.”

Jenkins-Hernandez also said that if Aaron was gay or bisexual, she would’ve stood by him.

“If he did feel that way, or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told,” she said. “I wish that he would have told me because I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It’s not shameful, and I don’t think anyone should feel shameful on who they are inside regardless of who they love. I think it’s a beautiful thing. I just wish I was able to tell him that.”

Watch the full interview segment below.

(Photo: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

