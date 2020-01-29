Simone Biles Watched ‘CHEER’ And Now Wants To Be Part Of Navarro’s Squad

When Simone Biles has some rare down time, she apparently spends some of it watching Cheer .

The Netflix docuseries follows the nationally ranked Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team on the road to the annual National Cheerleading Championship, and after the Olympic champion watched the squad’s amazing journey, she wants to be a part of the team herself.

Biles tweeted about the show, relaying her desire to tryout. "netflix series CHEER had me convinced after 2020 I’m trying out for Navarro Cheer," she wrote.

Netflix saw the tweet and let the team know about Biles’ desires.