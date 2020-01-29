Simone Biles Watched ‘CHEER’ And Now Wants To Be Part Of Navarro’s Squad

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
When Simone Biles has some rare down time, she apparently spends some of it watching Cheer.
The Netflix docuseries follows the nationally ranked Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team on the road to the annual National Cheerleading Championship, and after the Olympic champion watched the squad’s amazing journey, she wants to be a part of the team herself.
Biles tweeted about the show, relaying her desire to tryout. "netflix series CHEER had me convinced after 2020 I’m trying out for Navarro Cheer," she wrote.
Netflix saw the tweet and let the team know about Biles’ desires.
"i showed this tweet to @monicaaldama @Lexi_Brumback @Jerry_K2TR @MorganSimianer @GabiButlerCheer @L_Marshall17 today and they said, YOU'RE IN!" the streaming service tweeted back at Biles.
Now, the team is getting back with the gold medalist and say they’d be overjoyed to have her join.
“Welcome to the team!!!” Monica Aldama, Navarro’s coach tweeted back to Biles.
Jerry Harris also responded in an Entertainment Tonight video.
While Biles joining the squad may be awesome, she still has to compete in the 2020 Olympics as the most decorated gymnast in world championships history. So her appearing on season two of the program is not in the works. 2021 perhaps?
(Photo: Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)
