Vanessa Bryant Breaks Social Media Silence With Instagram Profile

Written by Paul Meara

Vanessa Bryant is dealing with an incredible amount of grief right now after her husband Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26).

Understandably, Vanessa hasn’t spoken publicly since the loss of her Laker legend husband, however, she is sharing what’s on her mind via her Instagram. Taking to her IG account, she changed her profile picture to one taken at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in Toronto of Kobe holding up Gianna, who had dreams of one day playing in the WNBA.

Prior to Wednesday, the account was private.

Kobe, Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed Sunday while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks. The aircraft crashed in Calabasas and killed everyone on board.

See Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram account here.