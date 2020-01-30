Twitter Dubbed Wednesday Gabrielle Union Appreciation Day And We’re All Here For It

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Technically, any day could be dedicated to celebrating Gabrielle Union. However, thanks to Ultra Violet, a feminist organization that focuses on policy, violence against women, and more, they’ve dubbed January 29 as the official day to recognize the ‘Being Mary Jane’ star’s contributions to standing up for what’s right. The timing is no accident, either: it comes right on the heels of many calling out actor Terry Crews for undermining Union’s claims that she experienced racism and sexism on the set of America’s Got Talent, where Crews is a host.
“Today is officially #GabUnionAppreciation Day!” Ultra Violet tweeted. “Let’s make this the longest thread ever.”
They continued in a follow up tweet: “In addition to being an amazing actress, producer and best-selling author, @itsgabrielleu flawlessly balances being a wife, a mother and a voice for others. #gabunionappreciationday”
According to Ultra Violet, part of the reason they want to celebrate Union is because she’s a survivor of sexual assault who has shared her story along with revealing her own personal growth.
“No matter how uncomfortable at times, @itsgabrielleu doesn’t shy away from her truth. From her book, We’re Going to Need More Wine, to the growth shared at the Essence BWIH event in 2013. She is real and relatable. #gabunionappreciationday,” the organization tweeted. “As a survivor, @itsgabrielleu knows the difference she makes every time she shares her story. It’s something she does again and again to help others. #gabunionappreciationday.”
Ultra Violet also wanted to remind everyone of Gabby’s unwavering support for Dwyane Wade’s son Zion. As you may recall, the whole family went to Miami Pride Parade last April.
Twitter chimed into the thread and everyone was here for Gabrielle Appreciation Day. See what people had to say below.
(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS