Twitter Dubbed Wednesday Gabrielle Union Appreciation Day And We’re All Here For It

Written by Paul Meara

Technically, any day could be dedicated to celebrating Gabrielle Union. However, thanks to Ultra Violet, a feminist organization that focuses on policy, violence against women, and more, they’ve dubbed January 29 as the official day to recognize the ‘Being Mary Jane’ star’s contributions to standing up for what’s right. The timing is no accident, either: it comes right on the heels of many calling out actor Terry Crews for undermining Union’s claims that she experienced racism and sexism on the set of America’s Got Talent, where Crews is a host.

“Today is officially #GabUnionAppreciation Day!” Ultra Violet tweeted. “Let’s make this the longest thread ever.”

They continued in a follow up tweet: “In addition to being an amazing actress, producer and best-selling author, @itsgabrielleu flawlessly balances being a wife, a mother and a voice for others. #gabunionappreciationday”

According to Ultra Violet, part of the reason they want to celebrate Union is because she’s a survivor of sexual assault who has shared her story along with revealing her own personal growth.

“No matter how uncomfortable at times, @itsgabrielleu doesn’t shy away from her truth. From her book, We’re Going to Need More Wine, to the growth shared at the Essence BWIH event in 2013. She is real and relatable. #gabunionappreciationday,” the organization tweeted. “As a survivor, @itsgabrielleu knows the difference she makes every time she shares her story. It’s something she does again and again to help others. #gabunionappreciationday.”

Ultra Violet also wanted to remind everyone of Gabby’s unwavering support for Dwyane Wade’s son Zion. As you may recall, the whole family went to Miami Pride Parade last April.

Twitter chimed into the thread and everyone was here for Gabrielle Appreciation Day. See what people had to say below.

.@itsgabrielleu is one of the realest people I know. She’s beyond supportive and even backed our #HairLove Kickstarter campaign back when no one really knew what it was. She deserves our full support & I cannot wait to work together w/ her on something. #GabUnionAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/7I8SyHIqfD — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 30, 2020

I’m so here for #GabUnionAppreciationDay! @itsgabrielleu has been serving us great tv/movies, genuine advocacy, & amazing skin for more years than we deserve. I’ve interviewed her a few times and she’s as real as they come in my book. Glad we cld pour back into you today! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/30XURbJvku — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) January 30, 2020

This one goes out to all outcasts and those thinking they are less than... a little reminder that: pic.twitter.com/aStASeGaJD — Luc Berthelette (@LucBerthelette) January 30, 2020