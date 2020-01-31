Mendeecees Harris Ordered To Serve 9 Months In Halfway House Or Be On House Arrest

Mendeecees Harris from Love & Hip Hop: New York was recently released from prison but hasn’t finished his sentence quite yet.

According to BOSSIP, Harris will spend the next nine months at a halfway house, on house arrest, or both. A Federal Bureau of Prisons representative said he was transported from New Jersey’s Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fairton to the Residential Reentry Management Office in New York.

The facility oversees the process for felons as they transition from incarceration to being released.

RELATED: Mendeecees Harris Reportedly Released From Prison After Four Years

Harris was found guilty for his role in a drug trafficking ring and sentenced to eight to ten years behind bars in 2015. An appellate court upheld his original sentence after it was appealed. He was given credit for time served while serving 15 months before he was granted bail in the case.

Mendeecees’ sentence was part of a plea deal that demanded he admit he helped ferry heroin and cocaine from New York City to Rochester, New York from 2006 to 2008.

Previously, outlets reported Harris was scheduled to be released from federal prison in November 2020.