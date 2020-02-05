Billy Porter Slams Trump In ‘State of the Union' Clapback that is Pose perfect.

While Trump delivered his State of the Union to Congress last night, Billy Porter offered a rebuttal with his “LGBTQ State of the Union.”

In a video for Logo TV, Porter began, "Donald J. Trump has painted himself as a friend of the LGBTQ community while revealing his true colors at every malicious turn. For some of us, each day under this administration has been a matter of life and death.”

The 50-year-old nominee also spoke on how the transgender community is affected, "This heinous violence against trans people, which disproportionately affects trans women of color is nothing short of an epidemic. We must confront it as a community and as a country, and we must elect officials who recognize it for the crisis that it is… The fate of the entire country is in the balance. I know it sounds dramatic. But if now is not the time for drama, child, when is?”