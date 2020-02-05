Watch: Chris Rock In The Bone-Chilling Horror Trailer ‘Spiral’

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Your skin will crawl after taking a first look at the trailer for Spiral, a new chapter in the eerie Saw franchise.
Chris Rock stars in the reboot as Detective Banks working alongside his rookie partner (Mac Minghella) and under elite police veteran (Samuel Jackson) who are investigating the grisly crime scenes that mirror the city’s horrific past.
“Whoever did this has another motive,” says Rock’s character. “They’re targeting the cops.”
Following the ongoing sadistic murders, Rock and his team are forced to play a game, which was a theme of the franchise.
Executive produced by Rock, the thriller-horror is a reboot from the iconic 2004 horror movie Saw.
Variety reports that revisiting the series is credited to Chris Rock’s love for the Saw franchise. The actor is also one of the masterminds behind the storyline and plot.
At one point in the two-minute suspenseful trailer, Rock is shown chained up and holding a hacksaw, which is almost a direct flashback of a scene in the original Saw.
Will this be Rock’s character fate?
Watch the teaser trailer for Spiral below. The movie will be released on May 15.
(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS