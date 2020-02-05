Watch: Chris Rock In The Bone-Chilling Horror Trailer ‘Spiral’

Your skin will crawl after taking a first look at the trailer for Spiral, a new chapter in the eerie Saw franchise.

Chris Rock stars in the reboot as Detective Banks working alongside his rookie partner (Mac Minghella) and under elite police veteran (Samuel Jackson) who are investigating the grisly crime scenes that mirror the city’s horrific past.

“Whoever did this has another motive,” says Rock’s character. “They’re targeting the cops.”

Following the ongoing sadistic murders, Rock and his team are forced to play a game, which was a theme of the franchise.