Chris Rock

Watch: Chris Rock In The Bone-Chilling Horror Trailer ‘Spiral’

The actor is the executive producer.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

Your skin will crawl after taking a first look at the trailer for Spiral, a new chapter in the eerie Saw franchise. 

Chris Rock stars in the reboot as Detective Banks working alongside his rookie partner (Mac Minghella) and under elite police veteran (Samuel Jackson) who are investigating the grisly crime scenes that mirror the city’s horrific past.  

“Whoever did this has another motive,” says Rock’s character. “They’re targeting the cops.”

Following the ongoing sadistic murders, Rock and his team are forced to play a game, which was a theme of the franchise.

Executive produced by Rock, the thriller-horror is a reboot from the iconic 2004 horror movie Saw.

Variety reports that revisiting the series is credited to Chris Rock’s love for the Saw franchise. The actor is also one of the masterminds behind the storyline and plot. 

At one point in the two-minute suspenseful trailer, Rock is shown chained up and holding a hacksaw, which is almost a direct flashback of a scene in the original Saw

Will this be Rock’s character fate?

Watch the teaser trailer for Spiral below. The movie will be released on May 15.

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

