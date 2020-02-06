Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe As A ‘Best Friend’ And ‘Best Daddy’ In New Instagram Posts

Vanessa Bryant is likely still reeling over the death of her husband Kobe Bryant, and while she’s understandably been keeping her grief mostly private, every once in a while she’s been taking to Instagram to grieve with the rest of us. On Wednesday, Vanessa shared a heartwarming photo of Kobe on Instagram, touting the Laker legend as her “best friend,” the “best daddy” and a “loving husband.” “Miss you so much,” she wrote of her “handsome,” “sweet,” “funny” and “silly” husband.

In a separate post, Vanessa shared a video of numerous interviews Kobe did about his quirks, which ends with him calling his wife his best friend.

Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people, were killed January 26 while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks. The aircraft crashed in Calabasas and killed everyone on board. RELATED: Kobe Bryant Talks About Meeting Vanessa Bryant For The First Time In Heart-Melting Clip Since the tragic accident, a source close to Vanessa Bryant told PEOPLE, “The shock hasn’t entirely worn off.” “She’s very tired; she hasn’t been sleeping. She’s worried about her girls, worried about what happens next,” the insider said. Over the past week, Vanessa has posted tributes that people have paid to Kobe and their daughter. “Every memorial means something to her,” the source told the outlet. “Every memorial is important.” The source also says Vanessa Bryant has a strong support system helping her get through this difficult time. “She’s got people around her who are helping her: physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally,” the insider said. “She has spent the last week surrounded by people who love her and want only the best for her. She’s really being loved and cared for. And so are the girls.”