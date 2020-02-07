Issa Rae Reacts To ‘Set It Off’ Remake Rumors

Written by Paul Meara

Fans wanting a remake of Set It Off aren’t going to get one – at least not at Issa Rae’s direction. Entertainment Tonight spoke with the Insecure star as well as her The Photograph co-star, Lakeith Stanfield on Tuesday (February 4), and was asked whether she was in early development on a reboot of the 1996 crime thriller. "Oh, I would never remake a classic," Rae told the celebrity news outlet. "I don't know where that came from."

Set It Off stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise and portrays the four women’s desperation, driving them to rob a bank in Los Angeles and the saga of mistrust that follows. ET spoke with Fox in November about a reboot, and she like Issa, wasn’t about it. "It's a classic, leave it alone," she said at the time. "There's absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It's been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that's her [Rae] taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left."

She continued: “Like, create your own franchise. If you want to do a new film of girls robbing banks, create your own thing. You can make it up to date. We did that film in 1996. We are in 2019, going into 2020. So, create your own thing because people are absolutely going to compare it to it, and she'll probably, if it's not good, they're going to slay her for it." Welp, it looks like this will be one cult favorite that won’t get a 2020s touch.