Meghan McCain Has Near Meltdown After Whoopi Goldberg Compares Her Dad to Mitt Romney

On Thursday (February 6) during the broadcast of ABC’s talk show, The View, like many other times in the past, things hit peak spice when a co-host clashed with Meghan McCain. On this occasion, it was Whoopi Goldberg who had to speak unfiltered truth to the conservative commentator.

The beef began when Whoopi compared Sen. Mitt Romney to Meghan McCain’s father, the late Sen. John McCain. Romney was the single senate Republican to vote to convict Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment. His position harkened back to when McCain famously -- and to the dismay of the Republican Party -- was a no vote during the GOP’s attempts to strip much of the Affordable Care Act, including the pre-existing conditions statute.

“I’m gonna give faith in him like I gave to your dad,” Goldberg said, to which McCain replied, “With all due respect, Romney is nothing like my dad.”

Clarifying her comment, Goldberg said, “I don’t agree with Mitt Romney but he stood up in a way that nobody else has except for your dad.”

Goldberg apparently meant her comment as a compliment of McCain’s dad, but that was enough for a contrary retort. “I’m just saying don’t put all your bets on Romney right now,” McCain continued. “He will break your heart like he always does.”

“I am 63 years old. I have been going through this with these people for years,” Goldberg stated.

McCain noted, “I’m 35 years old.”

“And you’re half my age so hear what I know,” Goldberg quipped.

“That’s very dismissive,” McCain replied. “I don’t understand what my age has to do with my political perspective right now. I just don’t think it’s very nice.”