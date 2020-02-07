Meghan McCain Has Near Meltdown After Whoopi Goldberg Compares Her Dad to Mitt Romney

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
On Thursday (February 6) during the broadcast of ABC’s talk show, The View, like many other times in the past, things hit peak spice when a co-host clashed with Meghan McCain. On this occasion, it was Whoopi Goldberg who had to speak unfiltered truth to the conservative commentator.
The beef began when Whoopi compared Sen. Mitt Romney to Meghan McCain’s father, the late Sen. John McCain. Romney was the single senate Republican to vote to convict Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment. His position harkened back to when McCain famously -- and to the dismay of the Republican Party -- was a no vote during the GOP’s attempts to strip much of the Affordable Care Act, including the pre-existing conditions statute.
“I’m gonna give faith in him like I gave to your dad,” Goldberg said, to which McCain replied, “With all due respect, Romney is nothing like my dad.”
Clarifying her comment, Goldberg said, “I don’t agree with Mitt Romney but he stood up in a way that nobody else has except for your dad.”
Goldberg apparently meant her comment as a compliment of McCain’s dad, but that was enough for a contrary retort. “I’m just saying don’t put all your bets on Romney right now,” McCain continued. “He will break your heart like he always does.”
“I am 63 years old. I have been going through this with these people for years,” Goldberg stated.
McCain noted, “I’m 35 years old.”
“And you’re half my age so hear what I know,” Goldberg quipped.
“That’s very dismissive,” McCain replied. “I don’t understand what my age has to do with my political perspective right now. I just don’t think it’s very nice.”
Goldberg explained it was actually McCain who she felt was being dismissive, saying, “This has nothing to do personally with you. This has to with the fact that when you say to me ‘don’t put all your eggs in the basket,’ that’s dismissive to me.”
RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg And Meghan McCain Address Their Heated On-Air Fight During ‘The View’
According to The Daily Mail, after the exchange and when the show went to commercial break, McCain reportedly got up and began pacing and had a heated conversation with a producer.
“There was definite tension on the set,” the source close to the tabloid said. “Meghan seemed like she was reaching a breaking point during the confrontation with the producer.
“Meghan barely interacted with the other hosts,” the source continued. “It seemed like Meghan felt she was being attacked. I don't think she's going to last much longer.”
This is just the latest clash between McCain and Goldberg. Back in December the two butted heads when the topic of Bill Clinton’s impeachment was brought up. During the program, McCain interrupted co-host Sunny Hostin, while she was pointing out the hypocrisy of Republicans voting to convict Clinton but not Trump this time around.
Whoopi then chimed in to defend Hostin: “Girl, please stop talking!... Please stop talking now!”
On the show the following day, Whoopi politely cleared the air about what happened.
“We’re just gonna do a little cleanup before we do anything,” Goldberg said, opening the floor. “Things get heated on this show. If you watch this show you know this has happened over the years. We’re really passionate, this is our jobs, we come in, we talk to each other, sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be.”
She continued: “This is part of what we do. This is no indication that women can’t sit around and talk. This is not an indication that we don’t know how to deal with each other on camera. This is happening in real-time,” she said.
“And everybody, wherever you sit in all of this don’t assume that we’re over here with little butcher knives under the table,” she concluded. “This is our gig and sometimes it goes off the rails, and it does. If you can say that’s never happened to any of y’all, and you’ve never had this happen, you understand where we’re coming from.”
Photo: Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS