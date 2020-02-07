Nick Gordon's Cause Of Death Revealed

Written by BET Staff

Nick Gordon passed away at 30 years old on the morning of January 1. Now, the autopsy results have been revealed and confirm that Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex died of a drug overdose. According to the New York Daily News, toxicology results confirm Gordon was killed by heroin toxicity. According to the paper, "Among the drugs that the Florida medical examiner’s office found in the 30-year-old’s system were caffeine, morphine and naloxone, which reverses opioid overdoses."

The Daily Mail reports Gordon was struggling the last few months of his life. He "suffered two suspected heroin overdoses in the space of a month and was homeless in the weeks preceding his death." During the first overdose "a loved one was able to revive Gordon by administering Narcan, an opioid antidote that reverses the effects of heroin and kickstarts the heart." On January 1, he allegedly overdosed at a hotel in Orlando, Florida. An unknown companion called emergency services, but Gordon allegedly had been dead for 15 minutes by the time first responders arrived. His heart was restarted but he died later that day at Altamonte Springs Hospital.

Bobbi Kristina Brown fell into a coma five years ago on January 31, 2015. Like her mother Whitney Houston, who died February 11, 2012, Bobbi Kristina was found unconscious in a bathtub. The 22-year-old would pass away on July 26, 2015 and Gordon was found liable for her death in September of 2016. Gordon was informally adopted by Whitney Houston when he was 12.

In August of 2018, Max Lomas, the person (along with Gordon) who found Bobbi Kristina in the bathtub, died of a reported drug overdose. He was 28 years old.