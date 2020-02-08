Leslie Jones Only Cast One Oscar Vote Because Of The Lack Of Diversity

Leslie Jones isn’t too pleased that #OscarSoWhite seems to be creeping into the Academy’s nominations once again. She took to Twitter to let everyone know how she’s protesting it.

According to the former Saturday Night Live star, she only cast one vote – and it was for Cynthia Eviro’s portrayal of Harriett Tubman in Harriet. Eviro is up for Best Actress in this year’s Oscars, which air tomorrow night (February 9).

“Welp I just finished voting for the Oscars,” she tweeted. “It didn’t take long because there are no black people on it. So I voted for @cynthiaerivo and abstained from the rest of the voting #moreblackpeopleplease.”