Leslie Jones Only Cast One Oscar Vote Because Of The Lack Of Diversity

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Leslie Jones performs onstage at the 2019 Clusterfest on June 22, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Clusterfest)

The comedian called out the Academy Awards on Twitter.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Leslie Jones isn’t too pleased that #OscarSoWhite seems to be creeping into the Academy’s nominations once again. She took to Twitter to let everyone know how she’s protesting it.

According to the former Saturday Night Live star, she only cast one vote – and it was for Cynthia Eviro’s portrayal of Harriett Tubman in Harriet. Eviro is up for Best Actress in this year’s Oscars, which air tomorrow night (February 9).

“Welp I just finished voting for the Oscars,” she tweeted. “It didn’t take long because there are no black people on it. So I voted for @cynthiaerivo and abstained from the rest of the voting #moreblackpeopleplease.”

Jones later amended her initial tweet after folks pointed out that Matthew Cherry’s Hair Love was also up for Best Animated Short Film.

“Ok geeeez yes I voted for @MatthewACherry tooo didn’t think I needed to say that!” she tweeted. “The post was obvious! No chill. His film was on before @AngryBirdsMovie #iswearimdonewithyall.”

The Academy has been getting slammed since they announced the nominations for their awards. Once again, people of color have largely been left out, with Eviro being the only Black acting nominee for this year’s ceremony.

