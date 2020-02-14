Ellen DeGeneres Meets Adorable 7-Year-Old Girl After A Classmate Stole Her ‘Perfect Attendance’ Pencil

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Carol Burnett Award winner Ellen DeGeneres in the press room at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Taylor James was awarded more than perfect attendance on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

After a 7-year-old girl from the Houston, Texas area had a pencil, given as an award for her perfect attendance stolen, her mother recorded her recounting the adorable tale. 

The now-viral video posted on Instagram on January 30th by Taylor James’ mother shows her explaining in full detail how a classmate straight up stole her pencil that she got for perfect attendance. Tugging at the heartstrings of many, Taylor got the attention of comedian and talk-show host, Ellen DeGeneres who invited the youngster on her daytime talk show on Wednesday, February 13th.

DeGeneres asked Taylor on a scale from 1 to 10, how mad was she at the unfortunate situation. 

“I would say a 10 because I earned the pencil and I really liked that pencil. It was pink and had a pink eraser” Taylor responded. 

The cute and hilarious encounter between the two highlighted Taylor’s perfect school attendance recognition for the year, which brought thunderous applause and cheers from the show audience.

DeGeneres gifted Taylor with a signed letter to excuse her absence for her celebrity appearance. The surprise gifts continued when DeGeneres rolled out school supplies for Taylor’s entire class. But the gift that made Taylor smile from ear-to-ear was a life-size, pink perfect attendance pencil that said, “Property of Taylor” and a $10,000 scholarship from Shutterfly to help make her dreams of becoming a science teacher come true. 

Watch the precious moments below:

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

