Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking Message To Kobe For Valentines Day

She describes him as her “forever valentine.”

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Valentines Day for people who have lost a significant other can be a very difficult time. For Vanessa Bryant, it has to be an incredibly difficult holiday to get through.

The 37-year-old posted a photo of her late husband Kobe Bryant with his arms wrapped around her and giving her a kiss on the cheek while she smiles at the camera. Underneath the photo, lyrics to Lauryn Hill’s “Tell Him” scroll by.

“To my forever Valentine, I love you so much,” Vanessa captioned the post. “Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre.”

The tribute post also mentioned the couple’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who perished along with her dad last month.

“Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven,” Vanessa added in the caption. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo.”

Many people offered words of support in the comment section, including celebrities. “I love you V! Your love will last forever and always,” wrote Khloe Kardashian, while Gabrielle Union commented with five red heart emojis.

Kobe, Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed on January 26 while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks. The aircraft crashed in Calabasas and killed everyone on board.

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

