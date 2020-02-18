Jordyn Woods Is Over Apologizing For Tristan Thompson-Khloe Kardashian Scandal

In February 2019, Jordyn Woods was in a media firestorm after accusations she had sex with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's father of their child True.



Woods denied having sex with Thompson but apologized for kissing the 38-year-old at an after party on February 17, 2019. She even took a lie detector test on Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk to prove she did not have have sex with Thompson.

And now PEOPLE reports a family friend says the 22-year-old has done her best to move forward. “Jordyn’s position now is she’s going to just let it be what it is,” says the friend. “She said what she had to say.” The friend claims Woods and her former best friend Kylie Jenner are no longer in touch.

Woods is also focused on her acting career after a guest-starring role on grown-ish last year. “She’s working. She had a stint on a TV show and she has a couple brand deals coming up,” says the source. “She’s not doing too, too much, but is staying busy.”

During her Red Table Talk interview in March of 2019, Woods claimed that she only kissed Thompson and insisted they never had sex. "The last thing I wanted to do was be that person," she said. "I'm no homewrecker, I would never try to hurt someone's home, especially someone that I love and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I never would try to steal someone's man. I don't need your situation. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth."

Since the RTT interview, Jordyn Woods has rarely spoken publicly about Tristan Thompson, instead choosing to focus on building her brand, which many believe is stronger now that she’s no longer linked directly to the Kardashian family.