Jill Scott And H.E.R. Performing At 51st NAACP Image Awards

Today, the NAACP announced that Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Jill Scott and H.E.R, along with Skip Marley, will perform at the 51st NAACP Images Awards special airing LIVE on BET on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 8pm/7c from Pasadena, California.

The star-studded night will also feature appearances by Alicia Keys, Brie Larson, Dave Bautista, Evan Alex, Jamie Foxx, Janelle Monae, JB Smoove, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Morgan Freeman, Octavia Spencer, Robin Thede, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Sterling K. Brown, Tamron Hall, Tiffany Haddish, and Winston Duke. Five-time NAACP Image Awards Winner, Anthony Anderson, will return as host of this year’s awards program, marking his 7th consecutive year in the role.

Netflix leads the television category nominations with 30, with an additional 12 nominations in the motion picture categories for a total of 42. RCA Records leads in the music recording categories with 14, followed by Columbia Records and BMG respectively with 7. Universal Pictures leads the motion picture categories with 15 nominations, and Penguin Random House has 8 nominations followed by HarperCollins with 4 in the literary categories.

Winners of the 51st NAACP Image Awards will be revealed during the LIVE TV special airing for the first time on BET.

As previously announced, global music and fashion icon, business entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Rihanna, will receive the President’s Award and U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis (D-GA), will receive the NAACP Chairman’s Award during the ceremony.

The NAACP Image Awards is the preeminent multicultural awards show, from an African American point of view. It celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

