Diddy’s ‘Making the Band’ Reboot Turns Into Family Affair With His Sons

Written by Alexis Reese

The popular MTV series Making the Band is back with its multi-hyphenate host Sean “Diddy” Combs and he is tapping into his roots for the revival. Slated to air in 2020, MTV welcomes Diddy’s three sons, Christian Combs, Justin Combs and Quincy Brown. “You know we had to be involved in the return of Making the Band,” says Christian. “It’s only right. So stay tuned, it’s a movement.”

The trio, also recognized as the “Combs Cartel” will appear as judges on the reboot, after the network dropped a promo video on Wednesday, February 19th, unveiling the surprise.

“If you feel like you got what it takes to compete in today’s industry - y’all know how our pops does it. So expect nothing but the best to be showing up,” Quincy announces. Details of the casting call are also introduced to hopefuls who think that they have what it takes to become the next Danity Kane or Day26. The Combs family will hit Atlanta (Feb. 28-29), Houston (March 6-7), Charlotte, N.C (March 13-14). and New York City (March 21-22).

Making the Band is praised for its concept of mashing music and television that follows the innermost journeys of its contests and dramatic ups and downs as they train to become the next best artists.