NeNe Leakes On Kenya Moore’s ‘Nasty’ Attacks And Why She May Not Return To ‘RHOA’

NeNe Leakes made an appearance on The Talk on February 19 and opened up about her fate on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta.



The only original cast member from the reality show show that launched in 2008 explained, “I will tell you that, as far as coming back, I feel like this show is my baby. I started this show. But I also feel like I don’t want to be in a group where I feel like everybody is attacking and being very malicious.”



Adding fuel to the reality show fire, The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne chimed in, “Well, I think that nasty girl is jealous of you … Without you, there ain’t no show.”



The 52-year-old claimed she is “very undecided” and said, “I mean, the show is still going on. And I have to finish watching the last episodes to make sure that nasty girl is staying in her place and not saying things that she shouldn’t be saying.”



The “nasty girl” is clearly Kenya Moore.

Season 12 has been a drama-filled one for Leakes, who has gotten into multiple on-screen fights with Moore while trying to repair her fractured relationship with former bestie Cynthia Bailey.

Watch the clip of NeNe on The Talk below: