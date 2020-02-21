Damon Dash Calls His Son ‘Stupid’ And Wallks Out Of Therapy Session On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 28: Dame Dash speaks onstage during RollingOut 2018 Ride Conference at Loudermilk Conference Center on September 28, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Damon "Boogie" Dash and Ava Dash get into a heated argument with their father.

On the current season of Growing Up Hip Hop, Damon Dash is attempting to repair his relationship with his son Damon "Boogie" Dash, 27, and daughter Ava, 20. However, they hit a roadblock during a heated therapy session.

In an episode that aired last night, the three of them are in a therapy session when they begin talking over each other. The therapist tries to de-escalate but Dash says to his daughter, "You're straight spoiled. I'm very disappointed in you. You're a child, I took care of you and you never gave me nothing in your life. You're disrespectful."

Boogie jumps in to defend his sister and Dash tells him to "mind your business" and "You're so sensitive, you're such a little girl about everything.”

Boogie and Ava insist their father calms down, which makes Dame even more upset, causing him to hurl insults at his son. "The disrespect's gotta stop, stupid. Sit down or I'm leaving! Stupid. Family, no matter what, never goes against family. You're a clown, you're both clowns."

Dame Dash eventually storms out of the therapy session. 

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

