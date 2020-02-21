Find Out The Premiere Date Of ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’

BET+ has set Thursday, March 19 as its premiere date for Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, a spin-off of the hit series Tyler Perry’s The Oval.

Multiple episodes of the one-hour drama will be available to stream on BET+ with new episodes launching every Thursday.

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless tells the story of a woman named Ruth who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a religious cult. Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless, and Bobbi Baker all star in the series.

The show will feature 24 episodes and is executive produced, written, and directed by Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as executive producer for Tyler Perry Studios.