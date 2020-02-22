Meghan Markle And Prince Harry ‘Saddened’ About Royal Family Transition

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be making their official transition from royalty to a much more secluded and personal life at some point coming up, however when that time comes, it will reportedly be difficult on the couple.

On Friday afternoon (February 21), a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released information about Meghan and Harry’s transition out of royal duties.

The statement appeared on the couple’s official website and detailed the forthcoming difficulties they’ll experience during the transition.

"Over the last month and a half, The Duke and Duchess have remained actively involved in this process, which has understandably been saddening for The Duke and Duchess and their loyal staff, given the closeness of Their Royal Highnesses and their dedicated team," the statement reads.

“The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest' justification for media intrusion into their lives. They remain a valued part of Her Majesty's family.”

Officially, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use “SussexRoyal” in any territory after this coming March.

"While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," the statement reads.

Since their announcement that they’d be stepping down from royal life, Meghan and Harry have been living with their nine-month-old son Archie in Canada. Both are likely to visit the United Kingdom frequently over the next few months for numerous engagements.

The pair are slated to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in March as well as the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.