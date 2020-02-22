Watch Tristan Thompson Dance To Justin Timberlake With His Daughter True

Tristan Thompson and his daughter True are a dynamite team.

A day after his ex, Khloe Kardashian, shared a video of herself and True jamming to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” Tristan decided to get into the action. He posted a clip of them dancing to the same song with his 22-month-old girl.

Taken at Kardashian’s home, the footage shows True running circles around her dad before Thompson stood up from his crouched position and joined in.

“Dancing with my Princess Tutu,” he captioned the Friday morning clip.

Khloe didn’t comment on the video, but her sister did with Kim Kardashian writing, “Dance Party!!!” in the comments section.

Watch the extremely cute video below.