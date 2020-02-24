Jada Pinkett Smith Confronts Snoop Dogg Over Hateful Gayle King Attack

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed how upset she was after hearing Snoop Dogg attack Gayle King in a social media video for asking about Kobe Bryant’s past sexual assault allegations following his death. Criminal charges were eventually dropped and the case was settled in court.

King received backlash from many, including Snoop Dogg, after an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie went viral.

As host of the popular Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, 48-year-old actress Pinkett-Smith invited Snoop Dogg to join her daughter Willow, her mom Adrienne and herself to share their concerns.

“When you first came out and you said what you said in regard to Gayle, my heart dropped,” Pinkett Smith said. “I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me.”

Pinkett said the comments felt like he was taking the “power flow” from her, her mother and her daughter. As she described the emotions behind the moment, the rapper shook his head with disappointment.

“I was like, ‘Not Snoop,’” she continued. “And so that’s one of the reasons why I felt like I really wanted to have this conversation with you in the spirit of healing.”

Snoop has since publicly apologized for his comments, which was reportedly accepted by King.