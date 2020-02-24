Lil Nas X Crashes A Disney World Wedding And Guests Flip Out

A bride and groom got the surprise of a lifetime when their wedding was crashed by Grammy winner Lil Nas X.



On February 22, the 20-year-old rapper posted a video on Twitter with the caption that read, “Just crashed a wedding at disney world.”



In the video, Nas can be seen grabbing the bride by the hand as they dance into the wedding reception with his hit song “Old Town Road” playing in the background. One excited guest yelled into the camera, “What the f*** is happening right now?!”



Related: Watch Anthony Anderson’s Hilarious Opening Of The NAACP Image Awards



Lil Nas X, who won Outstanding New Artist at the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, proceeded to get his dance on with the other guests.



A history-making rapper crashing a wedding must be a sign of good luck for the bride and groom.



Watch the video below: