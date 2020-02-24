Vanessa Bryant Shares Sydney Leroux’s Tattoo Honoring Gianna

The pro soccer player called Gianna a star

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Vanesssa Etienne

In the midst of many tributes to the Bryant family, Vanessa Bryant shared a special post on Instagram on the same day she publicly said goodbye to her husband, Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna.

Sydney Leroux, pro soccer player and friend to Vanessa, recently got a tattoo in memory of Gianna. She captioned it: “#2, Leroux. Thank you for honoring my Gigi. I love you @sydneyleroux.” No. 2 was Gianna’s jersey number and is also Leroux’s number on the soccer field. 

Following the helicopter accident that tragically killed both father and daughter as well as seven others, Leroux shared an emotional message remembering the family, calling Gianna a star. 

“Your dad told me that you were going to be better than he was. You had the gift no matter what you were playing,” wrote the family friend at the time. “I know you’ll be looking down on your mom and your sisters with your big smile while shooting hoops with your dad, doing what you both love.”

Gigi you were a star. Your dad told me that you were going to be better than he was. You had the gift no matter what you were playing. I know you’ll be looking down on your mom and your sisters with your big smile while shooting hoops with your dad, doing what you both love. 2 will always be ours. Kobe - thank you for allowing me in to your beautiful family. Thank you for believing in me. Being there for me during the good times and the tough ones. For your crazy book recommendations and your quotes. For helping me write. For teaching me to never soften for anybody. For teaching me about the darkness and the light and the villains becoming the heroes. I won’t forget any of it. I’ll miss you.

With their shared jersey number, Leroux said her goodbye to Gianna saying, “2 will always be ours.”

