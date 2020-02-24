Vanessa Bryant Shares Sydney Leroux’s Tattoo Honoring Gianna

In the midst of many tributes to the Bryant family, Vanessa Bryant shared a special post on Instagram on the same day she publicly said goodbye to her husband, Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna.

Sydney Leroux, pro soccer player and friend to Vanessa, recently got a tattoo in memory of Gianna. She captioned it: “#2, Leroux. Thank you for honoring my Gigi. I love you @sydneyleroux.” No. 2 was Gianna’s jersey number and is also Leroux’s number on the soccer field.