Beyoncé Comforting Vanessa Bryant During Kobe And Gianna Memorial is Heartbreaking

Beyoncé and Vanessa Bryant had an emotional and touching moment during the memorial for Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant on Monday (Feb. 24).

The 38-year-old singer gave a moving performance of her two hits songs, “Halo” and “XO,” to start the celebration of life. She ended the performance blowing a kiss to Vanessa and mouthing the words, “I love you.”

But the moment that really pulled on heartstrings was a simple gesture caught on camera.

As Michael Jordan delivered a tearful speech about the late basketball icon and his daughter, Vanessa was seen putting her head down, closing her eyes as she cried. She was quickly consoled by Beyoncé, who leaned in, putting her hand on her shoulder.

This was after Vanessa bravely gave a touching speech to honor her husband and “amazingly sweet” daughter.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to heaven together,” said Vanessa during her eulogy.

During the following moments of Beyoncé supporting the grieving mother of four, she continued to hold hands with Vanessa as she collected herself during the moving tributes.

The memorial, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel also included celebrity tributes from Shaquille O’Neal, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.