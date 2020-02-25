Jodie Turner-Smith Sings ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Theme Song To Husband Joshua Jackson

Queen and Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband Joshua Jackson are truly in marital bliss. A video on Turner-Smith’s Instagram page shows her singing the Dawson’s Creek theme song in Home Depot. Jackson played Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek from 1998 to 2003.



“You couldn’t write this,” Turner-Smith wrote atop the Instagram video. She also added, “Felt ALL THE FEELS when I heard this song, #PACEY4EVA.” As the Dawson’s Creek theme song is playing in the background, Jackson can be heard saying, “Is there something amusing you, babe?”



See the adorable clip below: