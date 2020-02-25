Jodie Turner-Smith Sings ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Theme Song To Husband Joshua Jackson

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Queen and Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband Joshua Jackson are truly in marital bliss. A video on Turner-Smith’s Instagram page shows her singing the Dawson’s Creek theme song in Home Depot. Jackson played Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek from 1998 to 2003.
“You couldn’t write this,” Turner-Smith wrote atop the Instagram video. She also added, “Felt ALL THE FEELS when I heard this song, #PACEY4EVA.” As the Dawson’s Creek theme song is playing in the background, Jackson can be heard saying, “Is there something amusing you, babe?”
RELATED: ‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith Secretly Ties The Knot With Joshua Jackson
See the adorable clip below:
Us Weekly broke the news on Friday, December 20 that the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, and the Queen and Slim actress, 33, were officially married. They are expecting their first child together but it is not clear how far along the soon-to-be mother is at this time.
(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS