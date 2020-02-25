Netflix Drops Trailer for 'Self Made: Inspired By The Life of Madam C.J. Walker'

Madam C.J. Walker made history as the first American woman to become a bona fide millionaire by her own doing in 1908 after selling her natural hair products for Black women. Now, her story is getting the respect it deserves on Netflix with the film Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer stars as Walker along with Blair Underwood who stars as her husband, Tiffany Haddish as her daughter and Carmen Ejogo as her business rival.



Walker was born Sarah Breedlove in 1867. She was the first of her siblings to be born out of slavery in Louisiana. Fighting incredible odds including suffering from a scalp condition that caused her hair to fall out, Walker found huge success with Black hair care products and was a pioneer in Black women's economic independence. She even trained other women on how to be entrepreneurs. Walker passed away in 1919 at the age of 51, but left behind a legacy that continues to inspire many today.

Related: Octavia Spencer Puts On The Villain Hat In Explosive New 'Ma' Trailer, And Twitter Is Shook

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker is based on the book On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker, which is written by her great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles.

The movie is set to debut on Netflix on March 20. Watch the latest trailer below:

