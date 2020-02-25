Why Kobe Bryant Gave Vanessa The Dress from ‘The Notebook’

During Monday’s (Feb. 24) memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, Vanessa Bryant gave a heartfelt eulogy, sharing some of her favorite moments of her late husband and beloved child.

Fighting through tears at various points, the 37-year-old revealed that Kobe loved to give her gifts and one of his most memorable ones was the blue dress from the 2004 film The Notebook, starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling.

“When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it's the scene when Allie comes back to Noah,” she shared. “We had hoped to grow old together like the movie. We really had an amazing love story.”

During her speech, Vanessa tearfully remembered her marriage with the man she met when she was just 17-years-old, stating that they were “two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls.”

Karyn Wagner, costume designer from The Notebook, told The Hollywood Reporter that she never knew the Bryant’s owned the dress she designed for the film, but was touched by the sweet gesture.

“I started bawling,” said Wagner. “I’m still drying the tears off my face. What a beautiful eulogy. I’m so honored that I was able to contribute in some small way to the history of this amazing man.”

Vanessa posted a photo of the dress on Instagram back in 2013, calling it one of her favorite Valentine’s day gifts.