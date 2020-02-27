Boomshakalaka! Shaq’s Daughter’s Near Slam Dunk Goes Viral

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has been known for his heavy handed dunks when he played in the league and now the doting dad is apparently passing down his talents to another one of his children.
A viral video surfaced Tuesday night of O’Neal’s 13-year-old daughter, Me’arah, going up for a dunk on a regulation 10-foot-hoop and almost slamming it. Show us those skills!
Me’arah’s older brother, Shareef, who plays for his father’s alma mater, LSU, captioned the Twitter post, “So my 13 year old sister is a cheat code.”
As the youngest of the O’Neal clan, the 6-foot-4 teen plays center for LA’s Finest, according to Rivals.com. She attends Crossroads High School in Los Angeles, where her brother also went.
Along with Shareef, Me’arah is joined in being family basketball phenoms by sister Amirah, and brother Shaqir.
