Boomshakalaka! Shaq’s Daughter’s Near Slam Dunk Goes Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Me'arah O'Neal plays in a scrimmage at the Russell Westbrook Why Not Zer0.2 sneaker launch on January 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Boomshakalaka! Shaq’s Daughter’s Near Slam Dunk Goes Viral

The 13-year-old went toe to toe with a 10-foot-hoop.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has been known for his heavy handed dunks when he played in the league and now the doting dad is apparently passing down his talents to another one of his children. 

A viral video surfaced Tuesday night of O’Neal’s 13-year-old daughter, Me’arah, going up for a dunk on a regulation 10-foot-hoop and almost slamming it. Show us those skills!

Me’arah’s older brother, Shareef, who plays for his father’s alma mater, LSU, captioned the Twitter post, “So my 13 year old sister is a cheat code.”

RELATED: Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Shares Last Message Kobe Bryant Sent Him Before Helicopter Crash

As the youngest of the O’Neal clan, the 6-foot-4 teen plays center for LA’s Finest, according to Rivals.com. She attends Crossroads High School in Los Angeles, where her brother also went.

Along with Shareef, Me’arah is joined in being family basketball phenoms by sister Amirah, and brother Shaqir.

Photo Credit: Cassy Athena/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs