Amber Rose Calls Herself And Mariah Carey ‘Light Skinned Bright Skinned’ Goddess

The model posted a photo on Instagram with the legendary pop star.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Amber Rose is getting some strong reactions for a caption on her photo with pop icon Mariah Carey.

Rose wrote on her Instagram, “When you’re both light skinned, bright skinned multiracial goddesses.” She also added, “But one is talented and the other one is a hoe.”

Rose received strong reactions on Twitter. One tweet read, “I am glad that Mariah does not treat her identity as a personality nor is she headass (sic) about it. Can't say that for *some* people( Amber).”

Another user wrote, “#AmberRose is so colorstruck. As tragically mulatto Mariah Carey is, she never boasted about being ‘light skinned and bright skinned’ Amber.”

Another user felt the tweet represented how some folks with their background distance themselves from Blackness.” I keep thinking abt Amber Rose seriously calling herself (& Mariah) ‘light-skinned, bright-skinned multiracial goddesses.’ Many mixed race folks really CAN’T stand to be mistaken for regular degular negroes.  Too bad Ayesha Curry is so buttoned up cuz they could be friends.”

Mariah Carey’s father is Black and her mother is white.

In 2016, Rose described her identities as Black, Portuguese, Irish, and Italian.

