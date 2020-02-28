Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Losing Canada Security

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to relocate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances,” said Bill Blair , Office of Public Safety Minister, in a statement to CBC.

The Canadian government told CBC News on Thursday (Feb. 27) that the family was provided security from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police since November 2019. But after stepping back from their royal duties, the arrangement will be changing.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting yet another royal boot. The couple and their 9-month-old son Prince Archie are saying goodbye to their security services in Canada.

According to CBC, experts say protecting the couple and their new life could range from $10 million to $30 million per year.

“As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis,” the statement continued. “At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019. The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.”

While this may be the case, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a statement on their website that the couple will still have the security necessary to protect themselves and their son. However, they have not released further information for safety reasons.

“It is agreed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son,” the couple stated. “This is based on The Duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess’ own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years.”

Their current security services will end March 31.