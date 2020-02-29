Kylie Jenner's Latest Instagram Post Sends A Clear Message To Travis Scott

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Is Kylie Jenner trying to get her old thang back? The makeup mogul's latest Instagram post is leading many people to believe she's looking to end her breakup with her former boyfriend and baby's father Travis Scott.
On Saturday (Feb 29), Jenner posted a trio of throwback photos of the couple from 2017 — the very start of their relationship — with the caption, "It's a mood." She then deleted the post and replaced it with one of just her and Stormi walking on the beach, captioned, "you and me."
One day prior, she posted a pic of herself wearing a pair of unreleased Nike sneakers, designed by Scott, with the caption, "BRB baby."
Okay, then!
Since their breakup this past October, the couple proved they are still friends and focused on co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi. In December 2019, Scott shared that Jenner still holds a special place in his heart in an interview with XXL Magazine. “I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” he gushed at the time.
This year alone, the couple have been seen together with their child at Disneyland and Sky High Sports, a trampoline park, in Woodland Hills, California.
Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images
