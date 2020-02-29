Kylie Jenner's Latest Instagram Post Sends A Clear Message To Travis Scott

Is Kylie Jenner trying to get her old thang back? The makeup mogul's latest Instagram post is leading many people to believe she's looking to end her breakup with her former boyfriend and baby's father Travis Scott.

On Saturday (Feb 29), Jenner posted a trio of throwback photos of the couple from 2017 — the very start of their relationship — with the caption, "It's a mood." She then deleted the post and replaced it with one of just her and Stormi walking on the beach, captioned, "you and me."