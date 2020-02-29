Tyler Perry's Nephew's Death By Suicide Confirmed By Second Autopsy

Tyler Perry's Nephew's Death By Suicide Confirmed By Second Autopsy

The media mogul hired a renowned pathologist to confirm there was no foul play.

Tyler Perry and his family may finally have the answers they needed regarding the death of his nephew Gavin Porter, who was serving a 20-year prison sentence when he was found hanging in solitary confinement on Tuesday night (Feb. 25).

While prison officials claimed Porter died by suicide after hanging himself with his bed sheets, Perry expressed skepticism over the reports and hired his own medical examiner to perform a second autopsy. The pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden, came back with the results on Friday, and confirms with 98% certainty that Porter did, indeed, take his own life.

"I spoke with Dr. Michael Baden today after he finished the autopsy on my nephew. I was relieved to hear that he is 98% sure that there was no foul play in his death, just as Sheriff Gates stated," he wrote. "Answers don’t take away grief, but they surely give room for grieving to take its course."

Porter was serving a 20-year sentence for killing his father. He committed the murder in front of his mother, Perry's sister, according to TMZ. In a previous post, Perry said he had hoped to help his nephew rehabilitate after he served his time in prison by hiring him at his Tyler Perry Studios.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

