Meghan Markle Wants A Superhero Movie Role

Actress and former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been a hero to many and a villain to others, especially her haters in the British press, but she is looking to take some of that fighting spirit to the big screen.

According to The Daily Mail, Markle is very interested in returning to her acting roots after she and husband Prince Harry renounced their Royal titles and moved to Vancouver to pursue financial independence.

Markle, a native of Los Angeles, began her acting career in 2002 with a small role in the soap opera General Hospital, but went on to appear in several television shows and films (Suits, Get Him To the Greek, Remember Me and Horrible Bosses) before retiring from acting when she became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.

However, now that she is no longer supported by the Royal Family, Markle is looking to rekindle her acting career by making a splash in a big budget superhero movie. Her agent Nick Collins has been actively seeking roles for her in superhero franchises as she is “available and open to the best offers.”

Markle has already done voiceover work for Disney, parent company of Marvel Studios, so she has a direct line to the decision-makers. Marvel has been preparing to launch Phase 4 of its cinematic universe with prequels like Black Widow and sequels to Captain Marvel and Thor. With titles planned into 2023 there are plenty of opportunities for Markle to get her wish.