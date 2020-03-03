After Kenya Moore Announced Marital Split ‘RHOA’ Cast Jets to Greek Islands

Check out the preview of the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ annual getaway.

Published Yesterday

Written by Vanessa Etienne

The ladies of Real Housewives of Atlanta are headed overseas for their annual cast trip.

And they won’t be leaving the drama behind.

In the preview of the new episode of the Bravo reality show, the women are excited to hit up Athens, Greece. 

Sunday’s episode ended with Kenya Moore revealing the end of her two-year marriage with Marc Daly. Gathering at the airport, Kandi Burruss suggested going into their vacation without mentioning the tense situation.

RELATED: Kenya Moore’s Marriage Ends On ‘RHOA’ Episode Filmed Day Before Their Split

But of course, they can’t help but turn up the heat as the ladies post up at a beautiful private villa overlooking the water and mountains.

From jumping into pools with their clothes on to dinners shouting ‘“Opa!” see how the Greek getaway turns out and what Kenya’s reveals about the status of her marriage to Mark Daly. 

Check out the full preview for the upcoming episode.

Tune in to Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday (March 8) on Bravo at 8 p.m.

(Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

