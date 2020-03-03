Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia 'Inspired' Her New Children's Book ‘Welcome to the Party’

Gabrielle Union is now an author of children’s books with Welcome to the Party, which the actress says was inspired by the birth of her first daughter Kaavia James.



Union told PEOPLE, “I’m so excited to be releasing my first children’s book. Since the birth of my daughter … I’ve been even more inspired to create stories that are not only representative of the cultural melting pot we live in, but also celebrate life and the fun, teachable lessons that come at every age.”



Luana Horry, HarperCollins Children’s Books editor, also told PEOPLE, “When I heard about the arrival of Kaavia James, I was touched by the beautiful and loving way her parents introduced her to the public. To work with Gabrielle Union on her unique celebration of parenthood was more than an honor — it was such an enjoyable experience.”

While this may be Union’s first children’s book, she’s no stranger to publishing. She’s already a New York Times bestselling author for her 2017 book We’re Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True.

Union’s latest work is described as, “a festive and universal love letter from parents to their children.” According to Harper Collins, it’s “an upbeat celebration of new life that you’ll want to enjoy with your tiny guest of honor over and over again.”

Welcome to the Party hits bookstores on May 5. You can preorder it here.