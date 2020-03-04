Jordyn Woods’ Sister Is Her Literal Twin And Folks Are Freaking

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Jordyn Woods is joking about how much her sister Jodie Woods looks like her.

In an Instagram collage from Wednesday (March 4), the businesswoman and model had to tag her 15-year-old sister to make sure fans know who was who in the set of pics.

Both made funny faces, with Jordyn sticking her tongue out in the first photo while Jodie pursed her lips for the camera. 

The comments section was ignited by fans who were confused over how much they looked alike. “That is crazy!” someone wrote. “I was confused for a minute.” Another said.

she does Jordyn better than Jordyn 🙄

They really do look like twins. Wow.

Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

