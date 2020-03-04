Kandi Burruss’ Baby Girl Blaze Tucker Is Living The Glamorous Life On Vacation In Jamaica

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
While reality television stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are on vacation in Jamaica, as they have fun they’re also happy to share Instagram photos of their three-month-old, Blaze, who seems to be a little icon in the making.
Blaze was born last November via a surrogate, and she is managing to upstage her music veteran mother. See the beautiful photo below of the tiny tot with a bright green bathing suit and adorable sunglasses. Kandi captioned the photo with "It’s @blazetucker’s first vacation! She seems to be enjoying herself."
Blaze also has her own Instagram page with over 154,000 followers. A photo of her sleeping was posted with the caption, "I’m loving this beach bum life! My first vacation."
Kandi also posted a cute photo of Blaze's big brother, 4-year-old son Ace Wells Tucker.
Considering the intense season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, it seems this is the vacation Kandi Burruss needed.
Baby Blaze came into the world with the help of surrogate Shadina Blunt and OB-GYN and Married To Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters.
Back in November, Kandi posted on Instagram about Blunt and Walters, “I’m still in awe of my baby girl @blazetucker! I just wanna say thank you sooooo much to @therealdrjackie [and] @shadinablunt for helping us bring our beautiful baby girl in the world. There are no words that can express our gratitude! @shadinablunt is normally a super private person so helping us in this journey has been different for her. Please send love [and] light to her [and] @therealdrjackie! They mean a lot to our family.”
