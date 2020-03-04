Kandi Burruss’ Baby Girl Blaze Tucker Is Living The Glamorous Life On Vacation In Jamaica

While reality television stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are on vacation in Jamaica, as they have fun they’re also happy to share Instagram photos of their three-month-old, Blaze, who seems to be a little icon in the making.

Blaze was born last November via a surrogate, and she is managing to upstage her music veteran mother. See the beautiful photo below of the tiny tot with a bright green bathing suit and adorable sunglasses. Kandi captioned the photo with "It’s @blazetucker’s first vacation! She seems to be enjoying herself."