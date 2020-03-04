Nene Leakes Wants This To Be Addressed At The ‘RHOA’ Season 12 Reunion

Nene Leakes is always ready to serve a little Southern hot tea about the Bravo reality television show The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

With Season 12 nearly wrapped up and the reunion soon to be on its way, Leakes appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish about what she’d like for the group to address during this season’s final episode.

“Everything, honey. Everything. It’s gonna be read session time,” she said before hinting a message to her nemesis/co-star Kenya Moore. “Come on, Miss Ken… practice your reads, girl.”

Cohen also recently took to his Twitter account to ask RHOA stans to share their curiosity on what they would like to see addressed on the reunion stage.