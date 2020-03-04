Viral McGhee Sextuplets Reveal Adorable Life Update 10 Years Later

Written by Vanessa Etienne

In 2010, Rozonno and Mia McGhee welcomed their six children into the world — the first sextuplets born in Columbus, Ohio. The family of eight went viral after sharing their first family photo, an adorable picture of their four sons, Elijah, Isaac, Josiah and Rozonno Jr., and two daughters, Madison and Olivia sleeping on top of their father.

See the McGhee sextuplets now, 10 years after viral newborn photo https://t.co/ONGY6igLUx — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 24, 2020

After that photo went viral, riding on its popularity, the McGhee family received their first television show, "Six Little McGhees," which ran on the OWN Network for three seasons. They went on to land their first reality show, "Growing Up McGhee," for two seasons on UPtv. In 2016 the couple recreated their family photo and now, as the sextuplets approach their 10th birthday, they’ve shared another cute life update.

"Many people ask me if it's easier now that they're older, but I beg to differ," their mom, Mia McGhee, told Today. "The older age and their awareness makes it difficult and, oh my goodness, my kids are everywhere at the same time. They have their own opinions, personalities and identities ... our household as it stands today is in a bit of an uproar. It truly is Ro and I against them." Both parents explained that it gets difficult when it comes to household chores and getting homework done in the evenings. But they’re proudly making it work as the children get bigger. After investing in a 12-passenger van and living in a four-bedroom house, the McGhees say they’re figured out the perfect arrangements for their family. "Ro and I are literally figuring this thing called 'parenthood times six' out," said McGhee. "I love their love for each other. They fight hard but they love even harder. I call it built-in best friends." The McGhee sextuplets will turn 10 years old in June.