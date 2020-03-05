50 Cent Laughs About Transfer Of NYPD Commander Who Suggested He Be Shot “ Sight”

In typical Fif fashion, the “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop” MC poked fun at Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez , the commanding officer of the NYPD’s 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn.

Rap superstar 50 Cent was apparently thrilled when he posted to Instagram on Tuesday (March 4) that a New York police commander who once suggested in a roll call that cops “shoot” him “on sight” has been sidelined.

The New York Post reports that police sources say that Gonzalez was transferred to the NYPD Auxiliary Police section last week. The program is a round up of volunteers who “observe and report conditions requiring the services of the regular police,” as stated on the department’s website.

However, an NYPD spokesman said that the former commanding officer’s transfer was not connected to the alleged threats that he made to the rapper after saying last June that if they come in contact with the rapper they should “shoot him on sight.”

“It is inaccurate to say the inspector was transferred as a result of any issues stemming from the 50 Cent allegations,” a police spokesman said.

The New York Daily News, reported that the comments came after NYPD officers were patrolling the Bronx Smoker event that the Queens rapper was headed to. In a roll call Gonzalez allegedly made the remarks, which were shared in a text message by another officer, which the newspaper obtained.

“The inspector just said at roll call if u see Kurtis Jackson (aka 50cent) shoot on site … I’m like wtf.” 50 Cent’s given name is Curtis Jackson.

A series of Instagram posts uploaded by Jackson, that have since been deleted, showed the comments were made about him.