Billy Porter Brings A Different Perspective To Live-Action Fairy Godmother Character

After announcing that he was cast to play the Fairy Godmother in February 2021 live-action series, Billy Porter now confirms that the role will be genderless.

“It hit me when I was on set last week how profound it is that I am playing the fairy godmother, they call it Fab G,” the Pose actor told CBS. “Magic has no gender. We are presenting this character as genderless, at least that’s how I’m playing it and it’s really powerful.”

With the possibility of backlash that the groundbreaking role could present, Porter barely bats an eye.