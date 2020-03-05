Billy Porter Brings A Different Perspective To Live-Action Fairy Godmother Character

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
After announcing that he was cast to play the Fairy Godmother in February 2021 live-action series, Billy Porter now confirms that the role will be genderless.
“It hit me when I was on set last week how profound it is that I am playing the fairy godmother, they call it Fab G,” the Pose actor told CBS. “Magic has no gender. We are presenting this character as genderless, at least that’s how I’m playing it and it’s really powerful.”
With the possibility of backlash that the groundbreaking role could present, Porter barely bats an eye.
“This is a classic fairytale for a new generation. I think that the new generation is really ready,” he said. “The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down.”
It was revealed in October 2019 that the classic animated movie will be revived for the Broadway stage. Porter will join Camila Cabello as Cinderella and Idina Menzel as the Evil Stepmother for the live-action adaptation.
“Until this space works for all of us, it ain’t working,” Porter said in an interview with MTV News.
As a pioneering role model for the LGBTQ community, the Tony Award winner says that although Pose is an important story to tell there is still work for society to actively tackle.
“I think the resonance of Pose, unfortunately, is the fact that we are still in the same place we were in the ‘80s. There has been movement, there has been growth, there has been change, but many of the fundamental issues are still on the table.”
