Marlo Hampton Has Advice For Bergdorf Goodman After Alleged Profiling Incident With NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton is talking about an incident that happened last weekend with her, co-star NeNe Leakes and talk show host, Wendy Williams as the three were alleged racially profiled while shopping in a New York City luxe department store. Hampton now suggests that Bergdorf Goodman should have its employees go through mandatory diversity training.

Williams revealed on her daytime talk show on Monday (March 2) that as the three walked through a Bergdorf Goodman store in Midtown Manhattan, they were followed by security officers as they went to purchase items.

“They treated us like ‘the hood’ that they treat us,” she said.

However, by Wednesday, during her Hot Topics segment, Williams seemingly backtracked from her original story saying she actually left out some important details. One of those being that she was “told” they were being followed and didn’t actually see anyone doing so as the trio shopped in the store.

“Sometimes I get out here and I tell you a story and I leave off bullet points and I’m like damn I forgot to say that part,” said Williams. “I was told that we were followed by security. I was saying goodbye and one of them says, ‘You realize were being followed the whole time?’ That’s the part I left out of my story.”