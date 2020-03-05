Ray J And Brandy Respond to Kim Kardashian Braid Backlash

The reality TV star and businessman and his sister Brandy , made a special appearance on The Talk for “Celebrity Siblings Week.” When the topic came up of the beauty mogul’s decision to wear braids for her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy season 8 premiere, Ray J and Brandy agreed that they felt her choice was a “compliment” to the culture.

While Kim Kardashian West continues to receive backlash for wearing cornrow braids, her ex Ray J is supporting his former beau after the claims of cultural appropriation.

“I don’t think that she’s guilty,” shared Brandy. “I think it’s reaching a little bit for people to say that. I love braids. I think everybody should have braids, but I think we’re going too far with that with her.”

Ray J soon responded saying that he has nothing but respect. “I just think that if you are paying homage to another culture by rocking the braids, I think it’s a compliment.”

Kardashian West previously addressed the accusations in 2018 during a panel at BeautyCon L.A. after she was styled in Fulani braids.

“I’ve definitely had my fair share of backlash when I’ve worn braids,” she said. “I’ve been fortunate to be able to travel around the world and see so many different cultures that so many different beauty trends.”

Watch Ray J and Brandy interview below: