Vivica A. Fox Will Campaign For Joe Biden In Jackson, Mississippi

Former Vice President Joe Biden swept Super Tuesday by winning 10 out of 14 states becoming the Democratic front runner and planning for another big win during the next primaries on March 10. Biden will try to win over states that include Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota and Mississippi. Actress Vivica A. Fox just announced that she’ll be hitting the campaign trail with him in Jackson, Mississippi.



Fox will be joining him for a “Get Out The Vote” event on March 8. A press release read that at the event, Biden “will lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country.”

He will also attend a Sunday morning church service at New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson.



Fox endorsed Biden back in January, telling PEOPLE that for her the choice comes down to Biden’s prior experience as a seasoned politician and Washington insider.

“Right now, to me, it seems like the presidency is like a joke. What is really going on? That respect and that class is what is lacking that I really feel like Joe Biden has for us and what I want to see in my president,” she said.

“He’s got ‘that thing. He has that history, and he’s been there.”

According to The Clarion Ledger, little polling has been conducted in Mississippi but back in June, a survey found 50% of Mississippi Democrats supported or were leaning toward Biden. In 2016, Sen. Bernie Sanders was wiped out by Hillary Clinton during the Mississippi primary. She received 82.47% of the vote, while Sanders only received 16.62%.