Wendy Williams Clarifies Suggestion She Was Racially Profiled While Shopping at Luxe Store

Wendy Williams announced on Monday (March 2) that she was followed by security in Bergdorf Goodman during her shopping trip in New York City with friends NeNe Leakes and Marlo Hampton, alleging racial profiling.

But during the “Hot Topics” segment of her daytime talk show on Wednesday (March 4), the talk show host let her audience know that she inadvertently left out “the most important part of the story.”

“Sometimes I get out here and I tell you a story and I leave off bullet points and I’m like damn I forgot to say that part,” said Williams. “I was told that we were followed by security.”

Williams originally stated they were “treated like the hood” while in the store, being followed by security as they shopped and ate lunch.

“You can earn what you want, you can do what you want,” Williams explained during the story. “But when you are what you are, you better not be surprised about how people treat you. We were followed like we were about to do something.”

Clarifying her story, Williams said she never actually witnessed security guards following her. She continued by pointing out that she might’ve confused the situation with a previous negative shopping experience she had.

“I was saying goodbye and one of them says, ‘You realize we were followed the whole time?’ That’s the part I left out of my story,” she added.



But she also noted that the sales staff treated the three of them with special care and that she had an excellent shopping experience. “I’m smart enough to understand when I was treated graciously. When I tell you gracious...I’d go back there. Today, maybe.”